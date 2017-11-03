Benton girls volleyball falls in state semifinals

The Wisconsin women’s soccer team marched into Minneapolis Sunday afternoon and left with a 2-0 upset victory against the Gophers. Freshman Maia Cella broke open the scoring for Wisconsin in the 32nd minute on a corner kick from freshman Sammy Kleedtke. Cella was able to get her head on the ball and knock it into the back of the net for her first career goal. The Badgers would maintain the 1-0 lead through the first half. Kleedtke’s assist marks the third-straight game w...

More >>