Benton girls volleyball falls in state semifinals

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The Benton girls volleyball team's first trip to the WIAA state tournament ended in the Division 4 semifinals. The Zephyrs were swept by Lourdes Academy 25-23, 25-20, 25-15.

Benton finishes the season with a 25-3 record.

