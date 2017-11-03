Collective effort making gains in fight against opioid overdoses

MADISON (WKOW) -- In January 2012, more than 130 people attended Stop the Overdose Epidemic Summit. The outcome was an action plan that engaged health care organizations and providers, law enforcement, harm reduction advocates, people in recovery, substance use disorder treatment and mental health providers, family members of people struggling with addiction and first responders.

Today in Madison, organizers held their second summit to touch base on the collective accomplishments and update their action plan.

Among the initiatives since the 2012 summit, all Dane County EMS agencies and most area police departments are equipped to administer the overdose halting drug Narcan.

Ninety percent of prescribers attending training coordinated by the Health Care Task Force on Safe Opioid Prescribing reported that they would change prescribing practices and local health care systems have reduced opioid prescribing and have made referrals to alternative pain treatments.

Madison Police, Public Health and partners have launch Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative.

Ninety percent of people treated for overdose and connected with ED to Recovery project are enrolling in treatment.