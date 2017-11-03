As real estate market heats up, home prices continue to rise

(AP) -- Home prices continue to rise and many potential buyers are jumping in before prices rise even higher.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index rose more than expected in August, hitting an all-time high.

National home prices continued to rise in August, reporting a 6.1 percent annual gain on the S&P's most broad indicator. This was better than the 5.8 percent increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

"Home price increases appear to be unstoppable," S&P Dow Jones indexes managing director David Blitzer said, before adding that national "home prices have reached new all-time highs."

The latest report was a gain from the 5.9 percent increase in July.