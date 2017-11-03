Packers activate rookie LB Vince Biegel, sign 3rd snapper - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers activate rookie LB Vince Biegel, sign 3rd snapper

Posted: Updated:
GREEN BAY (AP) -

The Green Bay Packers have activated linebacker Vince Biegel from the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
   The rookie was sidelined for the first two months of the season as he slowly worked his way back from offseason foot surgery.
   Biegel grew up in Wisconsin Rapids, which is about 110 miles west of Green Bay. He starred in college at Wisconsin, playing outside linebacker on the other side of now-Pittsburgh Steelers rookie T.J. Watt.
   The addition of Biegel was one of several moves Friday for the Packers, who continue to juggle the roster because of injuries.
   Safety Kentrell Brice and long snapper Taybor Pepper were placed on injured reserve, while undrafted rookie free agent cornerback Donatello Brown was activated from the practice squad.
   The Packers are going with their third long snapper of the season in rookie Jon Hart, who was signed Friday.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers men beat Northern Iowa in hoops exhibition

    Badgers men beat Northern Iowa in hoops exhibition

    The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition. 

    More >>

    The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition. 

    More >>

  • Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

    Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

    Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night. 

    More >>

    Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night. 

    More >>

  • Rettke sets Big Ten record with seventh Freshman of the Week award

    Rettke sets Big Ten record with seventh Freshman of the Week award

    With four weeks left in the 2017 volleyball regular season, Dana Rettke has already set the Big Ten Conference record for Freshman of the Week honors. The Wisconsin Badgers’ 6-8 middle blocker earned her seventh weekly award on Monday, breaking the old mark of six set by Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota in 2015.

    More >>

    With four weeks left in the 2017 volleyball regular season, Dana Rettke has already set the Big Ten Conference record for Freshman of the Week honors. The Wisconsin Badgers’ 6-8 middle blocker earned her seventh weekly award on Monday, breaking the old mark of six set by Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota in 2015.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.