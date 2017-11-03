Packers activate rookie LB Vince Biegel, sign 3rd snapper

The Green Bay Packers have activated linebacker Vince Biegel from the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The rookie was sidelined for the first two months of the season as he slowly worked his way back from offseason foot surgery.

Biegel grew up in Wisconsin Rapids, which is about 110 miles west of Green Bay. He starred in college at Wisconsin, playing outside linebacker on the other side of now-Pittsburgh Steelers rookie T.J. Watt.

The addition of Biegel was one of several moves Friday for the Packers, who continue to juggle the roster because of injuries.

Safety Kentrell Brice and long snapper Taybor Pepper were placed on injured reserve, while undrafted rookie free agent cornerback Donatello Brown was activated from the practice squad.

The Packers are going with their third long snapper of the season in rookie Jon Hart, who was signed Friday.