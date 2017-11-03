Dan Kohl discusses challenge to Glenn Grothman on Capital City S - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dan Kohl discusses challenge to Glenn Grothman on Capital City Sunday

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin District Six Congressional District Candidate Dan Kohl (D) discussed his challenge of incumbent Rep. Glenn Grothman (R) on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Rep. Kohl said he will have a distinct fundraising advantage over Rep. Grothman, and that voters in the east-central Wisconsin district are far less extreme than their current representative.

Patrick Marley of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel also joined Greg Neumann to discuss his reporting on deteriorating conditions at the Lincoln Hills state youth prison in Irma.

This edition of Capital City Sunday aired on October 29.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.