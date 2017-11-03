Dan Kohl discusses challenge to Glenn Grothman on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin District Six Congressional District Candidate Dan Kohl (D) discussed his challenge of incumbent Rep. Glenn Grothman (R) on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.



Rep. Kohl said he will have a distinct fundraising advantage over Rep. Grothman, and that voters in the east-central Wisconsin district are far less extreme than their current representative.

Patrick Marley of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel also joined Greg Neumann to discuss his reporting on deteriorating conditions at the Lincoln Hills state youth prison in Irma.



This edition of Capital City Sunday aired on October 29.