Madison summit on overdose epidemic includes transformative stories

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison summit on the state's overdose epidemic includes transformative stories, and key collaborations in the fight against addiction.



The event Friday was hosted by Safe Communities Madison Dane County, and involved over one hundred stakeholders, including the parents of addicts, members of law enforcement, social workers, and professionals in the treatment community.

Tanya Kraege is a Recovery Coach with Safe Communities MDC who struggled in the past with drug abuse, including jail stints connected to her use.



"I got pregnant in addiction, and she really gave me the motivation that I wanted to change and do something different," Kraege says of the influence of her oldest child on her life.



Kraege says her past struggles inform her professional work.



"My experiences allow me to be a better clinician because I can have that empathy, I can have that compassion, I can have that understanding," Kraege says.



Kraege's focus at the summit is her organization's commitment to more treatment opportunities for those in need.



"We're really trying to get on board with this, having these access points for people to show up, twenty-four hours a day, if they're wanting to see treatment," Kraege tells a large, summit work group.



Kraege says until treatment opportunities expand, challenges remain. "How do we get that person help in the interim? That's where recovery coaches come into play."



Kraege says the recovery coach model involves one-on-one consultation, and covers not only substance issues, but housing, employment, child care and other quality of life concerns.



Madison Police Officer Dan Swanson spearheads the Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative (MARI). The initiative focuses on allowing low-level drug offenders with substance abuse issues to choose treatment over the possibility of a criminal record. Participants must maintain sobriety and remain in treatment for program-required time periods, in exchange for criminal allegations to be dropped. Swanson says MARI involves different stakeholders, and mirrors the collaboration of the summit. "Everybody's getting together and thinking about this problem, finally," Swanson says.



Despite an alarming increase in overdose deaths this year, Kraege remains optimistic.



"I think that we continue to show up and continue to try to save lives," Kraege says.