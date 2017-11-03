Some consumers concerned about new iPhone X

MADISON (WKOW) -- The highly anticipated iPhone X hit store shelves on Friday. Millions of people lined up from California to New York to get one.



The iPhone X features an all-new 5.8-inch super retina display with facial recognition technology. While sales are soaring, some problems are frustrating consumers.



A number of AT&T users are complaining about activation problems on Twitter and Reddit.



Tech experts say the issue appears to be because so many new devices are being released at once.



The iPhone X starts at $999. If you crack the screen, repairing that will cost you roughly $280.



