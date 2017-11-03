Some consumers concerned about new iPhone X - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- The highly anticipated iPhone X hit store shelves on Friday. Millions of people lined up from California to New York to get one.

The iPhone X features an all-new 5.8-inch super retina display with facial recognition technology. While sales are soaring, some problems are frustrating consumers.

A number of AT&T users are complaining about activation problems on Twitter and Reddit.

Tech experts say the issue appears to be because so many new devices are being released at once.

The iPhone X starts at $999. If you crack the screen, repairing that will cost you roughly $280.

 

