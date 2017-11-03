Lawmaker addresses daughter's addiction-related criminal charges

A tow truck operator was choked, but not seriously hurt early this morning after an altercation began when he was attempting to tow a car without a parking permit.More >>
A tow truck operator was choked, but not seriously hurt early this morning after an altercation began when he was attempting to tow a car without a parking permit.More >>
Chicago police said three people were shot, including a child, and one of them was killed at a Starbucks in the city's Uptown neighborhood Thursday night.More >>
Chicago police said three people were shot, including a child, and one of them was killed at a Starbucks in the city's Uptown neighborhood Thursday night.More >>
State officials say a mountain lion traipsed through Juneau County last month, and may be the same animal spotted in several other Wisconsin counties to the northMore >>
State officials say a mountain lion traipsed through Juneau County last month, and may be the same animal spotted in several other Wisconsin counties to the northMore >>
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania nurse put her expertise to work over the weekend when she went into labor and delivered her own baby in her car outside the hospital where she's employed.More >>
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania nurse put her expertise to work over the weekend when she went into labor and delivered her own baby in her car outside the hospital where she's employed.More >>
Hair follicles of a toddler showed the highest level of methamphetamine Chippewa County investigators have ever seen and now the parents face charges.
Hair follicles of a toddler showed the highest level of methamphetamine Chippewa County investigators have ever seen and now the parents face charges.
In direct response to our nation's opioid epidemic, Mercyhealth will soon use laughing gas in their ER.More >>
In direct response to our nation's opioid epidemic, Mercyhealth will soon use laughing gas in their ER.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin nearly made his run for Governor in 2018 official on Thursday. "I'll make an announcement sometime after the first of the year and it is most likely that I will announce that I'm a candidate," said Soglin.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin nearly made his run for Governor in 2018 official on Thursday. "I'll make an announcement sometime after the first of the year and it is most likely that I will announce that I'm a candidate," said Soglin.More >>
This year there's something new and special at the annual Madison Police and Fire Charity Ball.More >>
This year there's something new and special at the annual Madison Police and Fire Charity Ball.More >>
A confidential state program to provide victims of domestic abuse, stalking, and other dangers with a secret address is growing, as officials try to ensure future funding keeps up with the needMore >>
A confidential state program to provide victims of domestic abuse, stalking, and other dangers with a secret address is growing, as officials try to ensure future funding keeps up with the needMore >>
Dane County wildlife officials have found a unique way to get some use out an invasive species.More >>
Dane County wildlife officials have found a unique way to get some use out an invasive species.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he chastised Ohio Gov. John Kasich for joining a brief opposing the GOP in a Wisconsin redistricting case before the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he chastised Ohio Gov. John Kasich for joining a brief opposing the GOP in a Wisconsin redistricting case before the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Republican lawmakers are moving ahead with more restrictions on abortion coverage for state employees.More >>
Republican lawmakers are moving ahead with more restrictions on abortion coverage for state employees.More >>
Cuba City currently has no EMS service following an incident last month where the rescue squad was unable to respond to a 911 call of a possible stroke victim because of a lack of trained volunteers.More >>
Cuba City currently has no EMS service following an incident last month where the rescue squad was unable to respond to a 911 call of a possible stroke victim because of a lack of trained volunteers.More >>
Doing fall yard work may have you itching and doctors say they're seeing people with scabs and blisters that won't heal.More >>
Doing fall yard work may have you itching and doctors say they're seeing people with scabs and blisters that won't heal.More >>
Granite City Food & Brewery closed its West Towne Mall restaurant without warning at the end of the day Tuesday.More >>
Granite City Food & Brewery closed its West Towne Mall restaurant without warning at the end of the day Tuesday.More >>