Liberal advocacy group discusses lawsuit over GOP twitter blocks

MADISON (WKOW) -- Where do we draw the line when it comes to social media and politics?

A new lawsuit against Wisconsin politicians will decide.

A filing by One Wisconsin Now, a liberal advocacy group, is challenging three top state Republicans: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, and Representatives John Nygren and Jesse Kremer.

One Wisconsin Now alleges that the lawmakers are increasingly using their official Twitter accounts to communicate with the public. It says that all three lawmakers have blocked the group, which it believes is an unconstitutional free-speech violation.

"Only government can inhibit the first amendment," said Scot Ross, Executive Director of One Wisconsin Now. "In this case the government is inhibiting our first amendment rights to have access to information and to be able to know whats going on."

The group's lawsuit claims that government officials can't offer a public forum through Twitter and then block people or groups, including One Wisconsin Now, from participating. It is asking the court to declare the actions are a violation of First Amendment free speech rights and issue an order unblocking One Wisconsin Now and prohibiting the lawmakers from blocking any other users.

To learn more about the free speech lawsuit and what happens next, watch Capital City Sunday. It airs on WKOW at 9 a.m. Sundays.