Two MPD officers being hailed heroes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A couple of Madison's finest are being hailed heroes after saving a suicidal man from himself Thursday morning.

Police went to check on a suicidal person off on S. High Point Road, around 11:30, and found a man dousing himself in gasoline before lighting a match.

Police yelled at the man to stop, as the man lit another match because the first one went out. The man's pants ignited this time as the officer ran to grab a fire extinguisher from his squad car yelling at the man to roll on the ground.

The man managed to put out the fire but not before running into traffic in an effort to be hit. A second MPD officer then arrived and were able to tackle the man to the ground.

The man was taken to the hospital for burns - and later thanked police for stopping him. The officers are to be nominated for an MPD lifesaving award.