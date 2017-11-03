Jefferson County: "multiple" deaths from farm combine/SUV crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jefferson County: "multiple" deaths from farm combine/SUV crash near Lake Mills

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
LAKE MILLS (WKOW) -- Jefferson County authorities have confirmed multiple people have died in a collision between a farming combine and an SUV Friday evening. 

A news release from the sheriff's office says the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. on County Highway B about a 1/2 mile  west of Stoney Creek Road near Lake Mills. 

Officers from the Jefferson County Major Accident Investigation Team remain on the scene tonight.  The news release states more details will released when their work is finished.

