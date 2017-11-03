End Zone -- Week 12 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

End Zone -- Week 12

MADISON (AP)

PREP FOOTBALL
   Division 1 Quarterfinal
   Appleton North 49, Bay Port 41
   Kimberly 28, Fond du Lac 21
   Muskego 24, Franklin 21
   Division 2 Quarterfinal
   Brookfield Central 31, Brookfield East 0
   Green Bay Southwest 16, Menomonie 14
   Waukesha West 28, Monona Grove 7
   Waunakee 45, Hartford Union 19
   Division 3 Quarterfinal
   New Berlin Eisenhower 7, Catholic Memorial 0
   Notre Dame 28, West De Pere 7
   Rice Lake 42, Antigo 7
   Whitefish Bay 21, Greendale 14
   Division 4 Quarterfinal
   Freedom 14, Wrightstown 13
   Lodi 35, Lake Mills 0
   Saint Croix Central 28, Bloomer 0
   Division 5 Quarterfinal
   Amherst 52, Stratford 15
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Valders 0
   Grantsburg 40, Elk Mound 7
   Lake Country Lutheran 17, Clinton 14
   Division 6 Quarterfinal
   Iola-Scandinavia 32, Marathon 12
   Markesan 47, Mineral Point 26
   Regis 21, Unity 8
   St. Marys Springs 28, Racine Lutheran 0
   Division 7 Quarterfinal
   Abbotsford 50, Clear Lake 14
   Bangor 16, Edgar 8
   Black Hawk 28, Potosi 7
   Fall River 8, Wild Rose 7

  • North Dakota skates past Badgers 3-2

    In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2. 

  • Badgers men beat Northern Iowa in hoops exhibition

    The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition. 

  • Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

    Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night. 

