Mount Horeb boys soccer returns to state title game - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Mount Horeb boys soccer returns to state title game

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -

The Mount Horeb boys soccer team is headed back to the state championship game. The Vikings bested Amery 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals.

Jaden Neumann netted four goals for Mount Horeb. Kyler Donovan also scored. Mason Helbig had 10 saves.

Mount Horeb will face Delavan-Darien in the state championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • North Dakota skates past Badgers 3-2

    North Dakota skates past Badgers 3-2

    In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2. 

    More >>

    In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2. 

    More >>

  • Badgers men beat Northern Iowa in hoops exhibition

    Badgers men beat Northern Iowa in hoops exhibition

    The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition. 

    More >>

    The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition. 

    More >>

  • Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

    Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

    Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night. 

    More >>

    Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.