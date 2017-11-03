Mount Horeb boys soccer returns to state title game

The Mount Horeb boys soccer team is headed back to the state championship game. The Vikings bested Amery 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals.

Jaden Neumann netted four goals for Mount Horeb. Kyler Donovan also scored. Mason Helbig had 10 saves.

Mount Horeb will face Delavan-Darien in the state championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m.