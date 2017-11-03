Police look for two people in deadly Milwaukee hit-and-run

They're they ones we call when we need big help on the side of the road or when someone is parked somewhere illegally. It was the latter example that put a local operator in a dangerous situation when he was attacked while trying to do his job. He shared his story only with 27 News.More >>
They're they ones we call when we need big help on the side of the road or when someone is parked somewhere illegally. It was the latter example that put a local operator in a dangerous situation when he was attacked while trying to do his job. He shared his story only with 27 News.More >>
State officials say a mountain lion traipsed through Juneau County last month, and may be the same animal spotted in several other Wisconsin counties to the northMore >>
State officials say a mountain lion traipsed through Juneau County last month, and may be the same animal spotted in several other Wisconsin counties to the northMore >>
Chicago police said three people were shot, including a child, and one of them was killed at a Starbucks in the city's Uptown neighborhood Thursday night.More >>
Chicago police said three people were shot, including a child, and one of them was killed at a Starbucks in the city's Uptown neighborhood Thursday night.More >>
This year there's something new and special at the annual Madison Police and Fire Charity Ball.More >>
This year there's something new and special at the annual Madison Police and Fire Charity Ball.More >>
Hair follicles of a toddler showed the highest level of methamphetamine Chippewa County investigators have ever seen and now the parents face charges.
Hair follicles of a toddler showed the highest level of methamphetamine Chippewa County investigators have ever seen and now the parents face charges.
Police are looking for two people in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee.More >>
Police are looking for two people in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee.More >>
They're they ones we call when we need big help on the side of the road or when someone is parked somewhere illegally. It was the latter example that put a local operator in a dangerous situation when he was attacked while trying to do his job. He shared his story only with 27 News.More >>
They're they ones we call when we need big help on the side of the road or when someone is parked somewhere illegally. It was the latter example that put a local operator in a dangerous situation when he was attacked while trying to do his job. He shared his story only with 27 News.More >>
Home prices continue to rise and many potential buyers are jumping in before prices rise even higher. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index rose more than expected in August, hitting an all-time high.More >>
Home prices continue to rise and many potential buyers are jumping in before prices rise even higher. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index rose more than expected in August, hitting an all-time high.More >>
A Madison summit on the state's overdose epidemic includes transformative stories, and key collaborations in the fight against addictionMore >>
A Madison summit on the state's overdose epidemic includes transformative stories, and key collaborations in the fight against addictionMore >>
The highly anticipated iPhone X hit store shelves on Friday. Millions of people lined up from California to New York to get one.More >>
The highly anticipated iPhone X hit store shelves on Friday. Millions of people lined up from California to New York to get one.More >>
In direct response to our nation's opioid epidemic, Mercyhealth will soon use laughing gas in their ER.More >>
In direct response to our nation's opioid epidemic, Mercyhealth will soon use laughing gas in their ER.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police arrested a Janesville man Friday after he attempted to disarm an officer following a domestic disturbance. Trevor E. Prevatt, 28, was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct and domestic violence as well as attempting to disarm a police officer.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police arrested a Janesville man Friday after he attempted to disarm an officer following a domestic disturbance. Trevor E. Prevatt, 28, was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct and domestic violence as well as attempting to disarm a police officer.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin nearly made his run for Governor in 2018 official on Thursday. "I'll make an announcement sometime after the first of the year and it is most likely that I will announce that I'm a candidate," said Soglin.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin nearly made his run for Governor in 2018 official on Thursday. "I'll make an announcement sometime after the first of the year and it is most likely that I will announce that I'm a candidate," said Soglin.More >>