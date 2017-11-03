Police look for two people in deadly Milwaukee hit-and-run - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police look for two people in deadly Milwaukee hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police are looking for two people in a deadly hit-and-run crash.
    A store surveillance camera captured the crash Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
    Police say the driver and passenger of one car ran off, leaving the other driver to burn in his vehicle.
    Witnesses pulled that man out, but he ended up dying.
    One witness had a message for the suspects.
    "I hope you know you're a coward. You are cowards. How dare you do something like you did and drive away and leave that man to die," witness Nicole Demmith  told WISN.
    There's now a small memorial across the street to the victim.

