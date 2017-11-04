North Dakota skates past Badgers 3-2

Week 12 of the End Zone features scores and highlights from Level 3 of the WIAA playoffs.More >>
In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2.
Andre Drummond scored 14 of his 24 points in the third quarter -- thanks mostly to an uncharacteristically sharp performance from the free throw line -- and the Detroit Pistons beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-96 on Friday night.
Houston is gearing up to pay tribute to the Astros and their World Series triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2.
The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition.
Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night.
With four weeks left in the 2017 volleyball regular season, Dana Rettke has already set the Big Ten Conference record for Freshman of the Week honors. The Wisconsin Badgers' 6-8 middle blocker earned her seventh weekly award on Monday, breaking the old mark of six set by Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota in 2015.
