North Dakota skates past Badgers 3-2 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

North Dakota skates past Badgers 3-2

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2. 

Matthew Freytag scored both goals for Wisconsin. The junior forward recorded his second career two-goal game. Freshman Sean Dhooghe notched two assists. Kyle Hayton made 29 saves in the loss.

Wisconsin falls to 6-4-0 on the season. North Dakota improves to 6-2-1.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • End Zone -- Week 12

    End Zone -- Week 12

    Week 12 of the End Zone features scores and highlights from Level 3 of the WIAA playoffs.

    More >>

    Week 12 of the End Zone features scores and highlights from Level 3 of the WIAA playoffs.

    More >>

  • North Dakota skates past Badgers 3-2

    North Dakota skates past Badgers 3-2

    In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2. 

    More >>

    In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2. 

    More >>

  • Mount Horeb boys soccer returns to state title game

    Mount Horeb boys soccer returns to state title game

    The Mount Horeb boys soccer team is headed back to the state championship game. The Vikings bested Amery 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals. Jaden Neumann netted four goals for Mount Horeb. Kyler Donovan also scored. Mason Helbig had 10 saves. Mount Horeb will face Delavan-Darien in the state championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m.More >>
    The Mount Horeb boys soccer team is headed back to the state championship game. The Vikings bested Amery 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals. Jaden Neumann netted four goals for Mount Horeb. Kyler Donovan also scored. Mason Helbig had 10 saves. Mount Horeb will face Delavan-Darien in the state championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m.More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • North Dakota skates past Badgers 3-2

    North Dakota skates past Badgers 3-2

    In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2. 

    More >>

    In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2. 

    More >>

  • Badgers men beat Northern Iowa in hoops exhibition

    Badgers men beat Northern Iowa in hoops exhibition

    The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition. 

    More >>

    The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition. 

    More >>

  • Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

    Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

    Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night. 

    More >>

    Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.