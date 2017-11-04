North Dakota skates past Badgers 3-2

In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2.

Matthew Freytag scored both goals for Wisconsin. The junior forward recorded his second career two-goal game. Freshman Sean Dhooghe notched two assists. Kyle Hayton made 29 saves in the loss.

Wisconsin falls to 6-4-0 on the season. North Dakota improves to 6-2-1.