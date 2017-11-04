Madison house fire displaces three people - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison fire officials say three people were displaced after a fire in their home early Saturday morning.

According to the Madison Fire Department, the fire happened at a home near the 4900 block of Hammersley road around 4:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they found flames and heavy smoke filling the living room. The fire was put out within minutes.

The fire department says everyone escaped without injury.

