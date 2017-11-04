Car crashes into Madison business - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Car crashes into Madison business

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a crash that left a car partially inside a business overnight. 

The crash was near the intersection of East Washington Ave. and Stoughton Rd.  Video from the scene shows the car was flipped upside down and left a hole inside the business.

Police could not say if anyone was hurt.  

