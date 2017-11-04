Fitchburg Police to stuff squad cars with non-perishables - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fitchburg Police to stuff squad cars with non-perishables

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department is inviting the community to help them collect non-perishable food items for the Allied Food Pantry.  

According to a Facebook event, Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. they will be at the Hyvee location on Fitchrona Rd. stuffing their squad cars with all the non-perishables donated.  

The most needed items are meals in a can, canned vegetables, canned fruit, rice and pasta, spaghetti sauce, soups, corn muffin mix and soda crackers.

