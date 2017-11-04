Fitchburg police investigate liquor store burglary

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department responded to a commercial burglar alarm at a liquor store around early Saturday morning.

The alarm went off around 4:23 a.m. at O'Connell's Liquor Store at 3064 Fish Hatchery Road. Officers found the front glass entry door had been smashed open with a cinder block and a burglary had occurred.

Surveillance footage showed a suspect enter the store and steal several hundred dollars’ worth of alcohol and other merchandise before leaving. A Madison Police K9 attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

Police say the suspect was a light-skinned male, heavier set, and was wearing dark sweatpants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the burglary, is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014