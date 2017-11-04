Whitefish Bay rolls past Oregon boys soccer in title game - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Whitefish Bay rolls past Oregon boys soccer in title game

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Nationally-ranked Whitefish Bay had little trouble with Oregon in the WIAA Division 2 boys soccer state championship game. Whitefish Bay scored six goals in the first half and held on for the 6-1 victory.

Johnny Auer scored the lone goal for Oregon. The Panthers finish their season with a 17-5-3 record.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Taylor, Ingold help No. 4 Wisconsin run over Indiana 45-17

    Taylor, Ingold help No. 4 Wisconsin run over Indiana 45-17

    Jonathan Taylor rushed for 183 yards and one touchdown and Alec Ingold had three scores Saturday to help No. 4 Wisconsin pull away with a 45-17 victory at Indiana.    The Badgers (9-0, 6-0, No. 9 CFP) extended the nation's second-longest winning streak to 10 and their school record for consecutive Big Ten victories to 12. They also remained one of a handful of unbeaten teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.    Indiana (3-6, 0-6) lost its 10th in a row in the serie...More >>
    Jonathan Taylor rushed for 183 yards and one touchdown and Alec Ingold had three scores Saturday to help No. 4 Wisconsin pull away with a 45-17 victory at Indiana.    The Badgers (9-0, 6-0, No. 9 CFP) extended the nation's second-longest winning streak to 10 and their school record for consecutive Big Ten victories to 12. They also remained one of a handful of unbeaten teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.    Indiana (3-6, 0-6) lost its 10th in a row in the serie...More >>

  • North Dakota skates past Badgers 3-2

    North Dakota skates past Badgers 3-2

    In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2. 

    More >>

    In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2. 

    More >>

  • Badgers men beat Northern Iowa in hoops exhibition

    Badgers men beat Northern Iowa in hoops exhibition

    The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition. 

    More >>

    The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.