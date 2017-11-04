Walker removes restrictions for transporting propane before winter comes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker has issued an executive order that will let drivers who transport propane to not have to follow federal and state hours-of-service requirements.

A news release from his office Saturday says the action is intended to help alleviate propane shortages and wait times to get propane in southern Wisconsin and most other areas in the state, due to the closure of the Rockford, Illinois propane terminal.

Currently, commercial drivers aren't allowed to drive after a certain number of hours - just like pilots are limited in the number of hours they can fly per day.

Details of Executive Order #263 say The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration doesn't object to exempting drivers during an emergency and doesn't object to allowing the exemption. It will apply to all Wisconsin highways, including the interstate roads and defense highways.

The Janesville terminal, which the governor's office says is the largest and most heavily trafficked in Wisconsin, reportedly is experiencing shortages due to the closure of the Rockford terminal, which in turn, affects drivers from other states who are trying to get propane.

The move was also reportedly done ahead of prime usage time in November and December ,when homeowners and businesses refill supply tanks to prepare for winter months.

Additionally, Wisconsin corn growers will likely have a heavy demand for propane to dry their crops because of wetter-than-normal conditions this past season.