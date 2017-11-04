Taylor, Ingold help No. 4 Wisconsin run over Indiana 45-17 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Taylor, Ingold help No. 4 Wisconsin run over Indiana 45-17

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 183 yards and one touchdown and Alec Ingold had three scores Saturday to help No. 4 Wisconsin pull away with a 45-17 victory at Indiana.
   The Badgers (9-0, 6-0, No. 9 CFP) extended the nation's second-longest winning streak to 10 and their school record for consecutive Big Ten victories to 12. They also remained one of a handful of unbeaten teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
   Indiana (3-6, 0-6) lost its 10th in a row in the series. It was the first meeting between the schools since 2013.
   But it sure wasn't as easy as it looked.
   Wisconsin started the game by giving up the first 10 points, then charged back by scoring 24 straight to take control midway through the third quarter.
   The Hoosiers got within 24-17 when Richard Lagow threw a 17-yard TD pass to Simmie Cobbs Jr. with 4:12 left in the third.
   But Joe Ferguson picked off Lagow passes in Indiana territory on each of the Hoosiers' next two drives. Ingold capped both with 1-yard TD plunges to seal the win. Bradrick Shaw added another 1-yard run after Indiana gave up the ball on downs.
   Ingold started in place of fullback Austin Ramesh, who did not make the trip, and scored three times while touching the ball only five times. In addition to the two short TD runs, he caught an 18-yard TD pass in the first half for his only catch of the day.
   Lagow was 20 of 34 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, but the Badgers' defense gave up only 40 yards rushing on 21 carries.
   Wisconsin can clinch the West Division title and a trip to the Big Ten championship game with a win over Iowa next week.
   THE TAKEAWAY
   Wisconsin: The Badgers have added another win over an unranked team to their resume. So, yes, they're still in the playoff hunt. But Wisconsin needs some help to reach the playoffs.
   Indiana: It's yet another chapter in a season full of frustrating close calls for the Hoosiers. After wearing down late against No. 2 Ohio State, losing to No. 17 Michigan in overtime and blowing a late lead against No. 18 Michigan State, the Hoosiers' defense wore down late again.

