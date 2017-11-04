Police search for suspect who stole donation jar in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police are looking for help identifying a man they say stole a donation jar for the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.



According to Beloit police, the man pictured at right was seen taking the jar off the counter at the Speedway at Liberty and 4th in Beloit around 9 p.m. Sunday, October 29.



Police have just released a new image of his vehicle, which is believed to be a lighter-colored Dodge, possibly an Avenger.



Call Beloit Police Department's non-emergency number (608) 634-6801 if you have any information on this incident.