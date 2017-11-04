Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball claims first state title - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball claims first state title

Posted:
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball team was staring defeat in the face but didn't blink. Down two sets, the Warriors rallied to claim their first girls volleyball state championship. Lakeside Lutheran defeated Luxemburg-Casco 19-25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-10 in the WIAA Division 2 championship.

Amber Rowold led the way with 29 kills for Lakeside Lutheran. The Warriors finish the season with a 39-5 record.

