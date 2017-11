The axe is staying in Whitewater. UW-Whitewater edged UW-Platteville 17-16 in the 22nd edition of the George Chryst Memorial Bowl.

Drew Patterson led the way for the Warhawks with 110 yards rushing and a touchdown. Cole Wilber added 167 yards through the air.

Both teams are now 6-3 on the season. UW-Whitewater has won five straight.