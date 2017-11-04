Merrimac Ferry closed until further notice for emergency utility work

OKEE / MERRIMAC (WKOW) -- WisDOT officials have closed the Merrimac Ferry for an undetermined amount of time.

Columbia County dispatch says the state transportation department has shut it down around 4:00 p.m.Saturday due to a utility emergency. It will remain closed until further notice.

The nature of the emergency work hasn't been identified.

The transportation department's website says the Merrimac Ferry crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties, acting as an extension of WIS 113 between the towns of Okee on the east bank and Merrimac on the west side of Lake Wisconsin.

The ferry ordinarily is opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week -- until ice forms on the river in the winter time.

In 2016, it carried over 288,500 vehicles across the river, taking about seven minutes for a single crossing.

The Merrimac Ferry is the only one in the state that's free.