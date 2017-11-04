Madison sleep lab opens for tours

MADISON (WKOW) -- A sleep clinic in Madison is opening its doors to give people a chance to learn about the importance of sleep and some common disorders.

Dr. David Plante, medical director of Wisconsin Sleep, says two main problems bring people into the clinic for help.

"The most common complaint is daytime sleepiness, which is a real problem for Americans," Plante told 27 News. "The most common disorder we see is obstructive sleep apnea."

Experts say disorders and lack of sleep can cause problems. They also say sleep is important to staying healthy because it allows your body to reset and recharge.



Visitors took tours of the sleep lab, clinic and research rooms and asked questions of sleep experts. It's part of the Wisconsin Science Festival, going on all weekend across the state.