Kenseth doesn't plan to race in 2018

Jefferson County authorities have confirmed three people died in a collision between a farming combine and an SUV Friday evening.More >>
Police are investigating a crash that left a car partially inside the Midas Muffler shop on East Washington.More >>
They're they ones we call when we need big help on the side of the road or when someone is parked somewhere illegally. It was the latter example that put a local operator in a dangerous situation when he was attacked while trying to do his job. He shared his story only with 27 News.More >>
Authorities say the Merrimac Ferry is open again, as of about 8:15 p.m., after it was shut down Saturday afternoon and evening for a utility emergency.More >>
State officials say a mountain lion traipsed through Juneau County last month, and may be the same animal spotted in several other Wisconsin counties to the northMore >>
The top-ranked Badgers women's hockey team dominated No. 4 Ohio State 7-0 in front of a sellout crowd at LaBahn Arena. Six different Badgers scored. Alexis Mauermann netted two goals. Baylee Wellhausen, Abby Roque, Sam Cogan, Maddie Rowe and Presley Norby also scored. Wisconsin improves to 13-0-0 on the season.More >>
In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2.More >>
The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition.More >>
Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night.More >>
Governor Scott Walker has issued an executive order that will let propane transport drivers not have to adhere to federal and state hours-of-service requirements.More >>
The Fitchburg Police Department responded to a commercial burglar alarm at a liquor store around early Saturday morning.More >>
Police are investigating a crash that left a car partially inside the Midas Muffler shop on East Washington.More >>
The Fitchburg Police Department is inviting the community to help them collect non-perishable food items for the Allied Food Pantry.More >>
Madison fire officials say three people were displaced after a fire in their home early Saturday morning.More >>
Police are looking for two people in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee.More >>
They're they ones we call when we need big help on the side of the road or when someone is parked somewhere illegally. It was the latter example that put a local operator in a dangerous situation when he was attacked while trying to do his job. He shared his story only with 27 News.More >>
The energy industry has winners and losers in the new House GOP tax bill. Losers are the electric car industry and producers of wind power and other clean energy.More >>
Wisconsin's cranberry farmers are working to generate demand for the fruit overseas to alleviate an oversupply that's driving down prices.More >>
