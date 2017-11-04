Kenseth doesn't plan to race in 2018

FORT WORTH, TX (WKOW) -- Matt Kenseth does not plan to drive in 2018.

ESPN is reporting Kenseth said he's not committing to anything for next year, after practice at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday.

"I'm just going to take some time off, whatever that means. I don't know if that's a year, two years, three months, four months. You never know what happens," Kenseth said. "Maybe something comes along that really makes me excited and feels like it's going to be a fit and you might go do. I'm certainly not going to rule that out. For now, I'm not making plans for 2018. I plan on taking some time off."



The Cambridge native has not won this year and was eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs in the second round.