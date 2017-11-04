Madison Police & Fire Charity Ball supports women's health - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police officers and firefighters are trading in their uniforms for some fancier attire to support women's health.

The third annual Madison Area Police and Fire Charity Ball is providing a night of drinks, dinner, entertainment and fundraising to support the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation, Susan G. Komen and Breast Cancer Recovery. 

Madison police and fire are hosting the charity ball at Monona Terrace in Madison Saturday night. 27 News Anchor Amber Noggle is emcee.

A Madison police detective is getting some special recognition at the ball this year. Click here for more on her story.

