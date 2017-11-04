Debating Republicans' new tax plan

RACINE (WKOW) -- Republicans are on a fast track to try to pass a new tax reform bill before Christmas, but some opponents are critical of the quick timeline, including Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

The Democrat hosted an event in Racine Saturday afternoon to discuss the new tax bill. She says the plan is rigged for the wealthy and ignores everyone else.

"This is a tax plan that favors the behemoths, the multi-nationals, not the entrepreneur down the block," said Baldwin.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is in Pennsylvania this weekend promoting the tax reform bill and praising the benefits for working families.

"The first $24,000 in income for working families will be completely tax free," Pence said.

Experts say the most controversial part of the tax reform is whether the changes will actually help and increase wages for the average household.