Badgers women's hockey dominates Ohio State

MADISON (WKOW) -

The top-ranked Badgers women's hockey team dominated No. 4 Ohio State 7-0 in front of a sellout crowd at LaBahn Arena.

Six different Badgers scored. Alexis Mauermann netted two goals. Baylee Wellhausen, Abby Roque, Sam Cogan, Maddie Rowe and Presley Norby also scored.

Wisconsin improves to 13-0-0 on the season. Ohio State falls to 7-1-1.

