Badgers women's hockey dominates Ohio State

The Mount Horeb boys soccer team got the redemption they've been dreaming of for the past year. After falling to Delavan-Darien in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game a year ago, the Vikings returned the favor by besting Delavan-Darien 2-1 for Mount Horeb's second state championship in three seasons.More >>
The top-ranked Badgers women's hockey team dominated No. 4 Ohio State 7-0 in front of a sellout crowd at LaBahn Arena. Six different Badgers scored. Alexis Mauermann netted two goals. Baylee Wellhausen, Abby Roque, Sam Cogan, Maddie Rowe and Presley Norby also scored. Wisconsin improves to 13-0-0 on the season.More >>
ESPN is reporting Kenseth said he's not committing to anything for next year, after practice at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday.More >>
The Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball team was staring defeat in the face but didn't blink. Down two sets, the Warriors rallied to claim their first girls volleyball state championship. Lakeside Lutheran defeated Luxemburg-Casco 19-25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-10 in the WIAA Division 2 championship.More >>
In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2.More >>
Week 12 of the End Zone features scores and highlights from Level 3 of the WIAA playoffs.More >>
Andre Drummond scored 14 of his 24 points in the third quarter -- thanks mostly to an uncharacteristically sharp performance from the free throw line -- and the Detroit Pistons beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-96 on Friday night.More >>
The top-ranked Badgers women's hockey team dominated No. 4 Ohio State 7-0 in front of a sellout crowd at LaBahn Arena. Six different Badgers scored. Alexis Mauermann netted two goals. Baylee Wellhausen, Abby Roque, Sam Cogan, Maddie Rowe and Presley Norby also scored. Wisconsin improves to 13-0-0 on the season.More >>
In a Top Ten showdown at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin came out on the losing end. No. 4 North Dakota scored a power play goal in the third period to edge No. 7 Wisconsin 3-2.More >>
The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition.More >>
Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night.More >>
