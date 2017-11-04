Badgers women's hockey dominates Ohio State

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 183 yards and one touchdown and Alec Ingold had three scores Saturday to help No. 4 Wisconsin pull away with a 45-17 victory at Indiana. The Badgers (9-0, 6-0, No. 9 CFP) extended the nation's second-longest winning streak to 10 and their school record for consecutive Big Ten victories to 12. They also remained one of a handful of unbeaten teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Indiana (3-6, 0-6) lost its 10th in a row in the serie...

More >>