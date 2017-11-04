Demonstration outside Madison women's center

MADISON (WKOW) -- Organizers of a demonstration outside a women's center in Madison say the protest they planned peacefully turned into an altercation.

A group of demonstrators dressed as characters from the Hulu series 'The Handmaid's Tale' Saturday morning to call attention to Access Women's Center.

The members of the Madison chapter of the National Organization of Women say the center is misleading women.

"Access Women's Center is one of several centers here in Madison that uses deceptive tactics to lure women through their doors when they don't offer any medical care whatsoever," said Lindsay Lemmer, president of Madison NOW.

Organizers say a few demonstrators were hurt by what they described as a counter protester, who they say assaulted them during the event. Madison police were not able to confirm the incident to 27 News Saturday night.

We caught up with Access Women's Center officials at a fundraiser in Sun Prairie about the claims made at the demonstration.

"We believe all of our information is valid, everyone kind of chooses what they want to believe or not believe, but we mean no harm and we tell the truth," said Stephanie Larsen, director of Access Women's Center.

The center is a Christian-based, non profit pregnancy care center. Officials say they aim to help all women in need, regardless of their faith.