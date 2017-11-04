Demonstration outside Madison women's center

Jefferson County authorities have confirmed three people died in a collision between a farming combine and an SUV Friday evening.More >>
Police are investigating a crash that left a car partially inside the Midas Muffler shop on East Washington.More >>
They're they ones we call when we need big help on the side of the road or when someone is parked somewhere illegally. It was the latter example that put a local operator in a dangerous situation when he was attacked while trying to do his job. He shared his story only with 27 News.More >>
Authorities say the Merrimac Ferry is open again, as of about 8:15 p.m., after it was shut down Saturday afternoon and evening for a utility emergency.More >>
State officials say a mountain lion traipsed through Juneau County last month, and may be the same animal spotted in several other Wisconsin counties to the northMore >>
ESPN is reporting Kenseth said he's not committing to anything for next year, after practice at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday.More >>
Governor Scott Walker has issued an executive order that will let propane transport drivers not have to adhere to federal and state hours-of-service requirements.More >>
The Fitchburg Police Department responded to a commercial burglar alarm at a liquor store around early Saturday morning.More >>
Police are investigating a crash that left a car partially inside the Midas Muffler shop on East Washington.More >>
The Fitchburg Police Department is inviting the community to help them collect non-perishable food items for the Allied Food Pantry.More >>
Madison fire officials say three people were displaced after a fire in their home early Saturday morning.More >>
Police are looking for two people in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee.More >>
They're they ones we call when we need big help on the side of the road or when someone is parked somewhere illegally. It was the latter example that put a local operator in a dangerous situation when he was attacked while trying to do his job. He shared his story only with 27 News.More >>
