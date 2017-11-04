Mount Horeb boys soccer claims state crown

The Mount Horeb boys soccer team got the redemption they've been dreaming of for the past year. After falling to Delavan-Darien in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game a year ago, the Vikings returned the favor by besting Delavan-Darien 2-1 for Mount Horeb's second state championship in three seasons.

Jaden Neumann and Jacob Culberson each scored goals on penalty kicks.

This is Mount Horeb's third state championship.