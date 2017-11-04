Mount Horeb boys soccer claims state crown - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Mount Horeb boys soccer claims state crown

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -

The Mount Horeb boys soccer team got the redemption they've been dreaming of for the past year. After falling to Delavan-Darien in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game a year ago, the Vikings returned the favor by besting Delavan-Darien 2-1 for Mount Horeb's second state championship in three seasons.

Jaden Neumann and Jacob Culberson each scored goals on penalty kicks. 

This is Mount Horeb's third state championship.

