Badgers volleyball finishes sweep of Maryland - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers volleyball finishes sweep of Maryland

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Wisconsin volleyball team completed a season sweep of Maryland. The eighth-ranked Badgers beat the Terrapins at UW Field House, 25-13, 21-25, 25-14, 25-13.

Senior Lauryn Gillis led the way with 17 kills. Madison Duello added 11 kills. She had a .524 attack percentage to lead Wisconsin. Freshman Dana Rettke tied a career high with nine blocks.

Wisconsin improves to 16-7 overall, 7-7 in Big Ten play. Maryland falls to 16-10 overall, 5-9 in league play.

