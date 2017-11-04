Badgers men's hockey ties North Dakota

The No. 7 Badgers men's hockey team tallied a 2-2 tie against No. 4 North Dakota. Wisconsin did win the subsequent exhibition shootout 2-0.

The Dhooge brother each scored their first collegiate goals. Sean scored on a penalty shot. Jason added a goal in the third period that gave Wisconsin a 2-1 lead. Kyle Hayton made 30 saves.

The Badgers are now 6-4-1 on the season. North Dakota is 6-2-2.