Verona man dies in rollover crash Saturday night - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Verona man dies in rollover crash Saturday night

Posted: Updated:

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Verona man is dead after rolling his vehicle in Dane County Saturday evening.

According to a report from Dane County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old was headed south around 7:15 p.m. on Highway 151 in the town of Verona when he went off the road and rolled multiple times. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Someone passing by did life-saving measures until EMS arrived and took him to a hospital. He died at the hospital. 

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.