Verona man dies in rollover crash Saturday night

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Verona man is dead after rolling his vehicle in Dane County Saturday evening.



According to a report from Dane County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old was headed south around 7:15 p.m. on Highway 151 in the town of Verona when he went off the road and rolled multiple times. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Someone passing by did life-saving measures until EMS arrived and took him to a hospital. He died at the hospital.



Authorities are still investigating the crash.