Halloween candy trade in proves to be good for kids and helps support a good cause

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kids had a chance to share their Halloween hauls around the world today. Unity Point Health Meriter hosted its annual Halloween candy trade in party Saturday.

The American Heart Association says the average 8-year-old eats 21 teaspoons of sugar every day, so the program aims to teach kids to enjoy treats responsibly.

Organizers say the event started about 5 years ago as a healthy alternative to eating all that Halloween Candy.

All of the candy collected is sent to troops overseas through a program called Operation Gratitude that sends over 100,000 care packages out every year.