Halloween candy trade in proves to be good for kids and helps su - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Halloween candy trade in proves to be good for kids and helps support a good cause

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kids had a chance to share their Halloween hauls around the world today.  Unity Point Health Meriter hosted its annual Halloween candy trade in party Saturday.

The American Heart Association says the average 8-year-old eats 21 teaspoons of sugar every day, so the program aims to teach kids to enjoy treats responsibly.

Organizers say the event started about 5 years ago as a healthy alternative to eating all that Halloween Candy.

All of the candy collected is sent to troops overseas through a program called Operation Gratitude that sends over 100,000 care packages out every year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.