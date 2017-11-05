Speed & Alcohol likely factors in single vehicle Dodge County crash

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office believes both speed and alcohol were factors in a single vehicle serious injury crash in the Town of Elba.



Investigators say 28-year-old Joshua R. Marks of rural Columbus was traveling east on Sth 16/60, Saturday night. His Ford Ranger left the roadway striking a tree in a front yard.

Marks was transported to UW Hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.