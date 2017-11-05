Suspect struck by vehicle after running from Dane County deputy

A 28-year-old Madison driver is in hot water after running away from a traffic stop.

Dane County Sheriff's Office says the incident happens about 9:30 p.m., Saturday night on US 51 at Commercial Ave.

Investigators say as the deputy made contact with the driver, he bolted form the vehicle and ran from the deputy. Before the deputy could give chase, the suspect was struck by another vehicle traveling north bound on USH 51. The man was rushed to University of Wisconsin Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Madison Police Department is investigating the crash and the Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with accident reconstruction assets.

The investigation is on-going at this time.