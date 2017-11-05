Victim fires shots at city of Berlin home intruder - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Victim fires shots at city of Berlin home intruder

CITY OF BERLIN (WKOW) --- A Green Lake County homeowner opened fire on a home intruder Saturday night.  A release states the white male with short blond hair wearing a black hoody and white tennis shoes, was shot at after entering the home.  He got away possibly in a light blue minivan.

Police say there is no imminent threat to the community and this is an isolated incident.

