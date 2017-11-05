Man killed in Town of Trenton crash

TRENTON (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff reports one person died in a car accident early Sunday morning.

According to a release, shortly after 3:00 a.m. a man in a Pontiac G6 was going north on US 151 north of C in Trenton and crashed into a ditch, hitting a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff thinks alcohol and speed were factors in the accident. The name of the driver isn't being released by authorities until family are notified. No one else was in the car.

US 151 is now open after being closed for investigation.