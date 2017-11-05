Walker announces bid for a third term Sunday

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Gov. Scott Walker said "There's more to be done" as he kicked off his 2018 re-election campaign in Waukesha Sunday.

Joined by Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, as well as his wife, Tonette, and sons Matt and Alex, the governor made his announcement at Weldall Manufacturing.

Walker touted what he deemed as his many successes of his first two terms in office:

· Balancing the state budget without raising taxes and turning Wisconsin’s $3.6 billion deficit into a surplus.

· Leading Wisconsin’s economic comeback, with near-record low unemployment.

· Cutting taxes some $8 billion since taking office, including the elimination the state property tax.

· Reducing property and income taxes for future years.

· Encouraging major job creation in Wisconsin, including the largest economic development project in state history – Foxconn Technology Group.

· Making major investments in education as well as freezing University of Wisconsin tuition six years in a row to make education more affordable

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the site of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's campaign re-election rally as he spoke inside.

The governor has several more kickoff appearances in other parts of the state over the next few days, as well.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says his campaign for a third term will focus on proposals to ensure everyone in the state shares in economic prosperity.

Walker planned to launch his re-election campaign Sunday at a factory outside of Milwaukee. Walker tells The Associated Press in a Saturday interview his campaign themes will be focused on his plans for improving the economy, raising incomes, bettering schools and cutting taxes, with details to come.

Walker's Democratic opponent will be decided in an August primary. More than a dozen are either running or considering it.

Wisconsin Democratic Party chairwoman Martha Laning says no matter the candidate, Democrats will run and win on a message that Republicans have ignored working-class people to benefit the wealthy and special interests.