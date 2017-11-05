No one injured in Main Street restaurant robbery in Sun Prairie - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

No one injured in Main Street restaurant robbery in Sun Prairie

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Employees at the Sir Hobo’s restaurant got quite a scare as they were opening up for business Sunday morning. 

In a news release, Sun Prairie Sgt. Jason Lefeber says officers responded to the restaurant at 710 W. Main about 6:30 a.m. for a report of a robbery. 

A employee told police a person came in and demanded money from the cash register, but didn't show a weapon. The suspect then left with cash before officers there. 

No one was injured.

When police arrived, they established a search perimeter with help from the Maple Bluff Police Department’s K- 9 unit , but they weren't able to find the suspect.

The investigation continues. 

Anyone with information regarding this crime can call the Sun Prairie Police at (608) 837-7336 or phone anonymously at (608) 837-6300.

