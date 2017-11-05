No one injured in Main Street restaurant robbery in Sun Prairie

Shooting happened at a church in Sutherland Springs -- which is east of San Antonio.More >>
Jefferson County authorities have confirmed three people died in a collision between a farming combine and an SUV Friday evening.More >>
A Rockford Police officer has died following an early-morning accident Sunday, according to Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.More >>
A Northwest Wisconsin man is, so far, the only Republican who's announced a bid to run against incumbent Scott Walker.More >>
State Education Superintendent Tony Evers says Wisconsin’s economic stagnation will continue under a third Walker term.More >>
You know how nice it is to have a warm home to go to when it’s cold and nasty outside? Animals like to snuggle too. And if you’re not careful, it’ll be your house they’ll see as shelter from the cold.More >>
A 28-year-old Madison driver is in hot water after running away from a traffic stop.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office believe both speed and alcohol were factors in a single vehicle serious injury crash in the Town of Elba.More >>
Kids had a chance to share their Halloween hauls around the world today. Unity Point Health Meriter hosted its annual Halloween candy trade in party Saturday.More >>
Police officers and firefighters are trading in their uniforms for some fancier attire Saturday night to support women's health.More >>
Republicans are on a fast track to try to pass a new tax reform bill before Christmas, but some opponents are critical of the quick timeline, including Sen. Tammy Baldwin.More >>
