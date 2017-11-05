Solon Springs man Walker's only challenger, so far - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Solon Springs man Walker's only challenger, so far

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
SOLON SPRINGS  (WKOW)  -- A Northwest Wisconsin man is, so far, the only Republican who's announced a bid to run against incumbent Scott Walker. 

As reported by our sister station KBJR, Ryan Cason, a native of Guam and a former Navy Corpsman, made his announcement  in January in Solon Springs. 

Their report quotes Cason as saying if he's elected, he would work to ban abortion and gay marriage in the state. 

When asked about other issues facing the state, he said those distract from what he says is the number one issue: abortion.

"Deviating to the left or the right from abortion, primarily, which is the number one issue, not only in our state, but in this nation; is simply deviation. It doesn't matter what else is going on if my child or your child is dying," said Cason. 

