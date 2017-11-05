Northside Madison house fire leaves one pet dead - residents wer - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Northside Madison house fire leaves one pet dead - residents weren't home

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fire officials say heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the windows at a home on Madison's north side when a crew arrived on the scene Sunday morning.  

Firefighters made a quick attack on the structure in the 600 block of Wheeler road and got the fire knocked down a little after 11:00 a.m. 

Crews found one dog inside that they weren't able to resuscitate him. Another dog ran out of the house and was taken to a vet clinic for evaluation. 

No people were home at the time of the fire. 

Investigators say over $135 thousand dollars' worth of damage was done to the home --  approximately $100,000 to the building and $35,000 to its contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.