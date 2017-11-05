Northside Madison house fire leaves one pet dead - residents weren't home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fire officials say heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the windows at a home on Madison's north side when a crew arrived on the scene Sunday morning.

Firefighters made a quick attack on the structure in the 600 block of Wheeler road and got the fire knocked down a little after 11:00 a.m.

Crews found one dog inside that they weren't able to resuscitate him. Another dog ran out of the house and was taken to a vet clinic for evaluation.

No people were home at the time of the fire.

Investigators say over $135 thousand dollars' worth of damage was done to the home -- approximately $100,000 to the building and $35,000 to its contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.