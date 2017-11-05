Badgers Drop in AP Top 25 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers Drop in AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
                                                        Record    Pts    Pv
  1.  Alabama  (56)                         9-0      1520      1
  2.  Georgia  (5)                            9-0      1468      2
  3.  Notre  Dame                           8-1      1357      5
  4.  Clemson                                 8-1      1289      6
  5.  Oklahoma                               8-1      1258      8
  6.  Wisconsin                               9-0      1256      4
  7.  Miami                                      8-0      1220      9
  8.  TCU                                        8-1      1087    10
  9.  Washington                             8-1      1061    12
10.  Auburn                                    7-2        875    16
11.  Ohio  St.                                  7-2        781      3
12.  Oklahoma  St.                         7-2        766    11
13.  Michigan  St.                           7-2        760    24
14.  UCF                                        8-0        736    15
15.  Southern  Cal                         8-2        718    17
16.  Penn  St.                                7-2        717      7
17.  Virginia  Tech                         7-2        537    13
18.  Mississippi  St.                       7-2        464    21
19.  Washington  St.                      8-2        420    25
20.  Memphis                                8-1        376    22
21.  Michigan                                7-2        184    NR
22.  South  Florida                        8-1        177    NR
23.  West  Virginia                        6-3        163    NR
24.  Iowa  St.                                6-3        155    14
25.  Iowa                                       6-3        147    NR


Others receiving votes: LSU 142, NC State 101, Toledo 31, Stanford 22, Boise St. 14, Arizona 14, Northwestern 6, Army 2, San Diego St. 1.
AP-WF-11-05-17 1907GMT
 

  • Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

  • Cambridge's Kenseth Plans Time off in 2018, Not Calling it Retirement

  • #1 Badgers remain undefeated after sweeping #4 Ohio State

    Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

  • #1 Badgers remain undefeated after sweeping #4 Ohio State

    Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

  • Badgers Clinch Spot in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

