1 Badgers remain undefeated after sweeping #4 Ohio State

Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

Following a scoreless first period, Gardner put away her fourth goal of the season in front of a sellout crowd on a rebound from senior Baylee Wellhausen. The defenseman now leads Wisconsin (14-0-0 overall, 8-0-0-0 WCHA) blue-liners in points with 12 from four goals and eight assists.

Later in the second frame, Mauermann snuck a gamewinner past OSU goaltender Kassidy Suave to give the Badgers a two-goal cushion heading into the final intermission against the Buckeyes (7-2-1, 5-2-1-1 WCHA). With the goal, Mauermann stretches her point streak to three games and it gave the Janesville native her third goal of the weekend.

Kepler lit the lamp against her former team midway through the third period, picking up her team-high ninth goal of the season to round out the scoring for Wisconsin.

Ohio State cut the Badgers’ lead to 3-1 in the final minutes of the third period, marking the Buckeyes’ first goal of the weekend.

