Badgers Clinch Spot in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

College Park, MD - It's been a long time coming and the Wisconsin men's soccer team finally got its revenge on Maryland, taking down the Terrapins, 2-1 for the first time in program history on Sunday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Badgers (9-4-4 overall, 4-3-1 Big Ten) used a late goal in the final four minutes of the game to upset the fourth-seeded Terrapins (10-5-3, 5-1-2), who were ranked 23rd in the latest national poll.

Senior Mark Segbers was Wisconsin's hero. Segbers, the epitome of Wisconsin soccer's team-first attitude, was rewarded for his selflessness with a game-winning goal in the 87th minute of play. While Segbers was credited with his fourth goal, the moment wouldn't have been made possible with the touch from Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year senior Chris Mueller. The playmaker danced around the Terrapin defense and slotted the ball perfectly through the box for his 14th assist of the season.

Wisconsin found a way to bounce back after going down 1-0 in the 27th minute, a lead the Terps who would hold until early in the second half.

The first goal of his career couldn't have come at a better time for sophomore Noah Leibold. Leibold answered Maryland's call at a very dangerous turning point in the game and helped Wisconsin level the score at 1-1 in the 50th minute, firing back in a rebound from in front of the box.

UW extended Maryland's losing streak to five games.

Senior goalkeeper Philipp Schilling recorded three saves just like his counterpart in the Terps' net, Dayne St. Clair.

Wisconsin continues onto the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament for the second-straight year and is slated to play the winner of Michigan and Northwestern on Friday at 11am CT.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications