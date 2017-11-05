Badgers Clinch Spot in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.More >>
Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The Mount Horeb boys soccer team got the redemption they've been dreaming of for the past year. After falling to Delavan-Darien in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game a year ago, the Vikings returned the favor by besting Delavan-Darien 2-1 for Mount Horeb's second state championship in three seasons.More >>
The Mount Horeb boys soccer team got the redemption they've been dreaming of for the past year. After falling to Delavan-Darien in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game a year ago, the Vikings returned the favor by besting Delavan-Darien 2-1 for Mount Horeb's second state championship in three seasons.More >>
The Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball team was staring defeat in the face but didn't blink. Down two sets, the Warriors rallied to claim their first girls volleyball state championship. Lakeside Lutheran defeated Luxemburg-Casco 19-25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-10 in the WIAA Division 2 championship.More >>
The Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball team was staring defeat in the face but didn't blink. Down two sets, the Warriors rallied to claim their first girls volleyball state championship. Lakeside Lutheran defeated Luxemburg-Casco 19-25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-10 in the WIAA Division 2 championship.More >>
The axe is staying in Whitewater. UW-Whitewater edged UW-Platteville 17-16 in the 22nd edition of the George Chryst Memorial Bowl. Drew Patterson led the way for the Warhawks with 110 yards rushing and a touchdown. Cole Wilber added 167 yards through the air. Both teams are now 6-3 on the season. UW-Whitewater has won five straight.More >>
The axe is staying in Whitewater. UW-Whitewater edged UW-Platteville 17-16 in the 22nd edition of the George Chryst Memorial Bowl. Drew Patterson led the way for the Warhawks with 110 yards rushing and a touchdown. Cole Wilber added 167 yards through the air. Both teams are now 6-3 on the season. UW-Whitewater has won five straight.More >>
The Wisconsin volleyball team ended a brief The eighth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team completed a season sweep Maryland on Saturday night in the UW Field House.More >>
The Wisconsin volleyball team ended a brief The eighth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team completed a season sweep Maryland on Saturday night in the UW Field House.More >>
Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.More >>
Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.More >>