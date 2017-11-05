Badgers Clinch Spot in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers Clinch Spot in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

Posted: Updated:

College Park, MD - It's been a long time coming and the Wisconsin men's soccer team finally got its revenge on Maryland, taking down the Terrapins, 2-1 for the first time in program history on Sunday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Badgers (9-4-4 overall, 4-3-1 Big Ten) used a late goal in the final four minutes of the game to upset the fourth-seeded Terrapins (10-5-3, 5-1-2), who were ranked 23rd in the latest national poll.

Senior Mark Segbers was Wisconsin's hero. Segbers, the epitome of Wisconsin soccer's team-first attitude, was rewarded for his selflessness with a game-winning goal in the 87th minute of play. While Segbers was credited with his fourth goal, the moment wouldn't have been made possible with the touch from Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year senior Chris Mueller. The playmaker danced around the Terrapin defense and slotted the ball perfectly through the box for his 14th assist of the season.

Wisconsin found a way to bounce back after going down 1-0 in the 27th minute, a lead the Terps who would hold until early in the second half.

The first goal of his career couldn't have come at a better time for sophomore Noah Leibold. Leibold answered Maryland's call at a very dangerous turning point in the game and helped Wisconsin level the score at 1-1 in the 50th minute, firing back in a rebound from in front of the box.

UW extended Maryland's losing streak to five games.                                                                                                   

Senior goalkeeper Philipp Schilling recorded three saves just like his counterpart in the Terps' net, Dayne St. Clair.

Wisconsin continues onto the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament for the second-straight year and is slated to play the winner of Michigan and Northwestern on Friday at 11am CT.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

    Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

    Led by a game-high 17 points from Kobe King, four Badgers scored in double figures and the Wisconsin men's basketball team earned an 85-56 victory over Div. III UW-Stout on Sunday night at the Kohl Center. Finishing off an eight-game preseason schedule — which included a foreign trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer — the Badgers hosted the Blue Devils for their second-annual Cancer Awareness Game in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which recognized ...More >>
    Led by a game-high 17 points from Kobe King, four Badgers scored in double figures and the Wisconsin men's basketball team earned an 85-56 victory over Div. III UW-Stout on Sunday night at the Kohl Center. Finishing off an eight-game preseason schedule — which included a foreign trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer — the Badgers hosted the Blue Devils for their second-annual Cancer Awareness Game in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which recognized ...More >>

  • Cambridge's Kenseth Plans Time off in 2018, Not Calling it Retirement

    Cambridge's Kenseth Plans Time off in 2018, Not Calling it Retirement

    Matt Kenseth says he will be taking time off in 2018, though the former NASCAR Cup Series champion isn't using the word retirement. Kenseth said Saturday that it's accurate to say that he's no longer actively searching for a ride in NASCAR's top series. Erik Jones is replacing Kenseth at Joe Gibbs Racing next season. Kenseth, the 2003 Cup champion, wasn't able to land another job. He was eliminated from championship contention after the second round of this year's playoff. Kenseth ...More >>
    Matt Kenseth says he will be taking time off in 2018, though the former NASCAR Cup Series champion isn't using the word retirement. Kenseth said Saturday that it's accurate to say that he's no longer actively searching for a ride in NASCAR's top series. Erik Jones is replacing Kenseth at Joe Gibbs Racing next season. Kenseth, the 2003 Cup champion, wasn't able to land another job. He was eliminated from championship contention after the second round of this year's playoff. Kenseth ...More >>

  • #1 Badgers remain undefeated after sweeping #4 Ohio State

    #1 Badgers remain undefeated after sweeping #4 Ohio State

    Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

    More >>

    Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

    Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

    Led by a game-high 17 points from Kobe King, four Badgers scored in double figures and the Wisconsin men's basketball team earned an 85-56 victory over Div. III UW-Stout on Sunday night at the Kohl Center. Finishing off an eight-game preseason schedule — which included a foreign trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer — the Badgers hosted the Blue Devils for their second-annual Cancer Awareness Game in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which recognized ...More >>
    Led by a game-high 17 points from Kobe King, four Badgers scored in double figures and the Wisconsin men's basketball team earned an 85-56 victory over Div. III UW-Stout on Sunday night at the Kohl Center. Finishing off an eight-game preseason schedule — which included a foreign trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer — the Badgers hosted the Blue Devils for their second-annual Cancer Awareness Game in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which recognized ...More >>

  • #1 Badgers remain undefeated after sweeping #4 Ohio State

    #1 Badgers remain undefeated after sweeping #4 Ohio State

    Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

    More >>

    Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

    More >>

  • Badgers Clinch Spot in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

    Badgers Clinch Spot in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

    College Park, MD - It's been a long time coming and the Wisconsin men's soccer team finally got its revenge on Maryland, taking down the Terrapins, 2-1 for the first time in program history on Sunday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Badgers (9-4-4 overall, 4-3-1 Big Ten) used a late goal in the final four minutes of the game to upset the fourth-seeded Terrapins (10-5-3, 5-1-2), who were ranked 23rd in the latest national poll. Senior Mark Segb...More >>
    College Park, MD - It's been a long time coming and the Wisconsin men's soccer team finally got its revenge on Maryland, taking down the Terrapins, 2-1 for the first time in program history on Sunday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Badgers (9-4-4 overall, 4-3-1 Big Ten) used a late goal in the final four minutes of the game to upset the fourth-seeded Terrapins (10-5-3, 5-1-2), who were ranked 23rd in the latest national poll. Senior Mark Segb...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.