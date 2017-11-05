Check over guns for safety ahead of gun deer season

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The gun deer hunt in Wisconsin starts in just two weeks and officials are helping you get ready.

Hunters can stop by the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center near Waunakee in the next two weeks to sight in guns in a safe environment.

Instructors will help with adjustments to make sure the guns are aiming properly.

"It gives hunters an opportunity to shoot their gun, make sure there's no problems with it before they go out into the woods where there's other people around," said Deputy Dawn Redford, with Dane County Sheriff's Office. "It also gives them the opportunity to make sure they're going to be hitting what they aim at."

The center, at 5184 Highway 19, which is near I-90/94, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day for sight-ins through November 17. The gun deer hunt starts Saturday, November 18.