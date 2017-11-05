Turkey Trot raises money for kids with illnesses, students in Ma - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Turkey Trot raises money for kids with illnesses, students in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 400 people raced in the annual Turkey Trot in Madison this weekend.

This is the 31st year of the run at Warner Park, which includes a kids race, a 5K and a five-mile run. Organizers say the Turkey Trot is so popular because it's different from other runs.

"It's a cross-country race," said Jason Verhelst, a race organizer. "It's uneven terrain, I think that's one of the draws, being able to run on the grass, do something a little different and experience nature before the white stuff starts falling."

Money raised goes to Thursday's Child, an organization that helps seriously ill children, and the Madison College Foundation, which provides educational help for students.

